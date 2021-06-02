Two Bulgarian Ladies Assume Important Posts in EU Administration

For two days in a row, the European Commission informs of Bulgarian women assuming important positions in the administration of the Executive Body of the European Union.

On Tuesday the European Commission appointed Biliana Sirakova as European Youth Coordinator in order to “strengthen cooperation between all services on issues related to young people and to integrate their expectations into different European policies”. The coordinator, a statement points out, will also be “a visible contact and reference point for organizations serving the interests of our European youth”.

Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Youth, said: “I expect the new youth coordinator, Bilana Sirakova, to work within our institution to integrate the expectations of young people into all European policies. Her role will be to coordinate our different policies for youth, to encourage participation by young people in our initiatives such as the Conference on the Future of Europe, and finally to give visibility to the ideas and contributions of our European young people” .

On June 2,the European Commission said that Bulgarian Iliyana Tsanova was appointed, as Deputy Director-General of the Directorate-General for Budget (DG BUDG).

She will be responsible for ensuring the sound governance and effective risk management of the borrowing and lending and other financial operations and activities undertaken by DG BUDG.

She should take up her new functions on September 1 2021.

The EC said that Tsanova has 20 years of outstanding experience in international development and investment banking, a strong leadership and management experience along with excellent negotiations skills which make her very well suited to play a key role in managing the financing of the Union’s budgetary support for the Union recovery plan in the context of Covid-19 crisis.

In her new capacity, she will act as Chief Risk Officer at the Commission, which will allow her to draw, in particular, on the robust experience she has previously gained as Deputy Managing Director of European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) and in various senior positions at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the EC said.

Tsanova is currently working as the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of SofConnect.

Until 2020, she was holding the position of Deputy Managing Director of EFSI, a 26 billion euro guarantee facility provided by the European Union to the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group to support strategic investments in the EU.

The EC said that Tsanova’s broad professional experience is diversified further by her former engagements in commercial banks and consultancy while also assuming governmental responsibilities for brief periods in caretaker capacity as a Deputy Prime Minister in charge of EU funds management in Bulgaria. Tsanova held that post in the 2014 Bliznashki caretaker administration