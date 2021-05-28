Bulgaria: Electricity Bills Set to Soar by 3 Percent from July

Bulgarian households‘ electricity bills to soar by an average of 3% from July 1. This proposal of the energy regulator will be discussed next week.

The projected increase for CEZ customers is 4%, and for those of EVN and ENERGO-PRO - by 2%.

The prices of central heating and hot water, which for Sofia are projected to jump by 14%, and for Plovdiv by 9% will also be discussed.

