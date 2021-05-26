Bulgarian Epidemiologist Prof. Kozhuharova Becomes Advisor to Caretaker Health Minister

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Epidemiologist Prof. Kozhuharova Becomes Advisor to Caretaker Health Minister

Epidemiologist Prof. Dr. Mira Kozhuharova will become an official adviser to the caretaker Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, she has told bTV. The professor does not see a need for change in anti-epidemic measures at this stage, because they are adequate. "By increasing the percentage of vaccinated people, we could reduce the places where wearing of masks is required," the epidemiologist said.

Viruses mutate constantly and there is no point in stirring panic. I hope that we can face the challenges calmly. The preparedness of the healthcare system to respond is the right approach. The percentage of vaccinated people in Bulgaria is not high enough, especially when it comes to the elderly, Kozhuharova added.

 

