Bulgarian Rose Growers Destroy Plantations of Rosa Damascena in Protest

Rose growers in Karlovo region, central Bulgaria, staged a protest this morning to alert that the sector is in a severe crisis. Oil-bearing Rosa Damascena thrives best in our country - this is the reason why this product is so expensive, but it is very difficult to cultivate. Because of its low purchasing prices this year - about BGN 1.60 per kilogram of rose petals - oil-bearing rose producers destroy their plantations.

"This exceptional product, our liquid gold, sells for BGN 1.60," rose producer Venelyn Velikov told Nova TV, according to him the rose blossoms crop last year cost a total of BGN 20 million.

"The price of rose blossoms is cut every year - it's been falling for four years now," he said quoting data from the Institute of Rose Essential and Medical Cultures which prove that the price must be BGN 2.04 to be profitable for producers, as this price does not include indirect costs and machinery partly purchased on credit.

"You can make calculations yourself and see that a sale price of 1.60 per kilogram is unprofitable," Velikov added. He estimates his own produce at BGN 5 per kilogram.

The industry is in a severe crisis, Zara Klisurova, President of the National Trade Union of Agriculture and Essential Oils Producers, told BNT.

"You take care of these roses all year round, and they end up shedding their precious petals to the ground. Shouldn’t the state help a sector that is a leader, a symbol of our country? There are rose oil processors who want to buy, but this year the signed contracts for buying out our roses are much less than in previous years.The argument isdead stock of rose blossoms in warehouses. The Rose producers have sent a letter to the caretaker government and the Minister of Agriculture and Food demanding assistance and finding a solution to the problems.