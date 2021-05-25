President Radev in Brussels: Green Transition Is Challenge for Bulgaria

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 25, 2021, Tuesday // 11:54
Bulgaria: President Radev in Brussels: Green Transition Is Challenge for Bulgaria EPA/BGNES

 

The adopted EU goal of 55-percentreduction of greenhouse emissions by 2030 puts Bulgaria in a difficult situation, President Rumen Radev said in a doorstep statement prior to the European Council meeting in Brussels:

"In this situation, Bulgaria's maneuvering capabilities are extremely limited. We will therefore insist on taking into account the specificities of the individual countries, the different start of the Member States and the introduction of measures to protect competitiveness and ensure social tolerability of the green transition."

Commenting on the other topic that the European leaders discuss today - the Covid-19 certificate, the Bulgarian Head of State stressed:

'The introduction of this certificate must not create new barriers, new obligations and must in no way discriminate between European citizens. We need more incentives to restore the work of important sectors in the economy, especially tourism. We will also consider a mechanism for sharing vaccines from Member States to third countries, with the priority for Bulgaria being the Western Balkans with a focus on the Republic of North Macedonia", commented Rumen Radev.


 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, green transition, challenge, President Radev, EC meeting
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria