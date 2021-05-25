President Radev in Brussels: Green Transition Is Challenge for Bulgaria

The adopted EU goal of 55-percentreduction of greenhouse emissions by 2030 puts Bulgaria in a difficult situation, President Rumen Radev said in a doorstep statement prior to the European Council meeting in Brussels:

"In this situation, Bulgaria's maneuvering capabilities are extremely limited. We will therefore insist on taking into account the specificities of the individual countries, the different start of the Member States and the introduction of measures to protect competitiveness and ensure social tolerability of the green transition."

Commenting on the other topic that the European leaders discuss today - the Covid-19 certificate, the Bulgarian Head of State stressed:

'The introduction of this certificate must not create new barriers, new obligations and must in no way discriminate between European citizens. We need more incentives to restore the work of important sectors in the economy, especially tourism. We will also consider a mechanism for sharing vaccines from Member States to third countries, with the priority for Bulgaria being the Western Balkans with a focus on the Republic of North Macedonia", commented Rumen Radev.



