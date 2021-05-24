Bulgarian Priest to Serve Historic Mass in Vatican

A historic service at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican is expected today. In front of the Bulgarian National Radio Assoc. Prof. Presbyter Ivan Ivanov, the new Orthodox Bulgarian priest in Rome, said:

"We have received the permission. For the first time in the history of the Orthodox Church today, I will pray in the Basilica of San Pietro, in the crypt of the popes, where the chapel dedicated to the patrons of Europe is located – that is, the saintly brothers Cyril and Methodius".

Also for the first time a Bulgarian metropolitan will serve the holy Orthodox Mass on the central altar in the Basilica of San Clemente, where the tomb of St. Cyril the Philosopher is. This will happen on Thursday, May 27, Presbyter Ivan Ivanov announced.

"With regard to the mass on May 27 - this will be the first divine Mass to take place near the relics of St. Cyril the Philosopher, which in the history of the Orthodox Church is the first after the 9th century – the first mass served by an Orthodox archbishop in association with priests from our Bulgarian diocese abroad.

It will be very dignified and unique if we can restore this liturgy in honor and memory of the life and mission of the saint brothers Cyril and Methodius. I heartily thank for this opportunity His Eminence Western and Central European Metropolitan Antony"