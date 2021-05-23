Football Club Levski Sofia Will Mark its 107 Years amid Financial Problems

Levski is in the most difficult period of its glorious history, but on May 24 the supporters of the "blues" will have a reason to smile.

The favorite club of millions of fans in our country celebrates its 107th birthday!

The uncertainty about the near future certainly torments everyone who loves Levski, but they do not lose hope that the team will once again delight them with memorable victories on the home stage and on European soil.

The "Blue" club was founded on this date in 1914 by a group of young high school students and was named after the Bulgarian revolutionary and national hero Vasil Levski.

Throughout its existence so far Levski is the only team that has never dropped out of the elite football division of Bugaria. The club from "Gerena" has won a total of 73 major national trophies (national record): 26 times champion of the country, 26 national cups (national record), three Super Cups of Bulgaria, eleven times Sofia Championship, three Cups of the Soviet Army, one Cup of the People's Republic of Bulgaria and four times the Ulpia Serdica Cup.

In the ranking of the best team in Europe for the 20th century of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics, Levski is ranked 126th.