Bulgarian Model Maggie Bader Summoned to Prosecutor’s Office for Questioning

Model Maggie Bader has been summoned to the prosecutor's office over the allegations made by grain producer Svetoslav Ilchovski.

Some time ago, he spoke before the so-called Ad Hoc Committee set up for the probe into the previous government‘s violations, acting briefly at the 45th National Assembly, revealing extortion schemes during GERB rule and his relationships with former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

He also implicated the names of poultry producer Ivan Angelov, who was questioned yesterday, and Bader herself.

Maggie Bader stayed for about fifteen minutes with the investigators and said only:

"I do not personally know Mr. Borissov, neither Mr. Angelov nor Mr. Ilchovski. I've never seen them. I've confirmed my words... I hope they do their job and everything will be clear," she said.

Maggie Bader declined to say whether she would sue Svetoslav Ilchovski.

 

