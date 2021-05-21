Bulgaria’s Victoria Made It to Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Society » CULTURE | May 21, 2021, Friday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Victoria Made It to Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Bulgaria’s contestant Victoria qualified for the Grand Final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, it emerged at the close of the second semi-final of the song contest on May 20.

Victoria’s song Growing Up Is Getting Old  will be up against 25 other songs in the Grand Final on May 22.

The 26 songs in the final include the Eurovision Song Contest’s “Big Five”, the song of the host – the Netherlands, this year in Rotterdam – and those that made it through the two successive semi-finals.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Eurovision, song contest, Victoria, Grand Final
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria