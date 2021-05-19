Central Election Commission Says Where Bulgarians Will Vote Abroad
The Central Election Commission has announced a list of places abroad where polling stations will operate during the snap parliamentary elections on July 11, and their estimated number of polling stations. A decision was made according to the places abroad where at least one polling station was formed after July 11, 2016 and not less than 100 citizens voted, BNR reporter Maria Kostova informed.
In London, Bulgarians will be able to vote in 17 places, as well as in another 39 places in the UK, in a total of 86 stations. Voting will take place in Germany in 61 places with a total of 75 polling stations. In Turkey, there are a total of 39 polling stations, as in Izmir there are two places for voting with 3 polling stations each. In the United States, voting will take place in 37 places.
