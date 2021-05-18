EU Extends Sanctions Framework for Cyber-Attacks, Including against Russians

The European Union prolonged for another year a sanctions framework for restrictive measures on persons or entities, including from Russia, whom Brussels deems as responsible for cyber-attacks, the Council of the EU said.

"The Council today decided to prolong the framework for restrictive measures against cyber-attacks threatening the EU or its member states for another year, until 18 May 2022," the document said.

The Council recalled that "sanctions currently apply to eight individuals and four entities, and include an asset freeze and a travel ban. Additionally, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed."

The EU at first used the sanctions framework over cyber-attacks on June 30, 2020, slapping restrictions against individuals and entities from Russia, China, North Korea, who were allegedly linked to such crimes.

In November 2020, the European Union and the United Kingdom blacklisted two Russian nationals - Head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov and Head of "the 85th Main Center for Special Services of the GRU" - allegedly responsible for the 2015 attack on the German Bundestag.

