Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy, Windy with Rains and Snow

Today it will be cloudy, windy and rainy, in the northwest snow will fall. Moderate to strong east-northeastern wind in the afternoon will blow from the northwest, in eastern Bulgaria from the north-northeast, and with it will sweep in cold air. By evening in many places in northern Bulgaria and in the higher regions of western Bulgaria, the rain will turn into snow. A snow cover will form. In the Fore-Balkan region and Ludogorie there will be conditions for blizzards and snowdrifts.

Due to expected rainfalls, code yellow has been declared for 22 regions with the exception of Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Kardzhali, Sliven, Yambol and Burgas. Strong gusty wind and high sea warning is in effect for the entire Black Sea coast.

The maximum temperatures will be from 1-3 degrees in northwestern Bulgaria to 10-11 in the southeastern regions of the country, in Sofia 3-4 degrees, according to the forecast of the national weather service.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for the month. It's going to go down a little bit more today, and will be rising in the evening.

In the mountains it will be cloudy, windy and with precipitation mainly from snow, below 1,100 – 1,200 meters – it will rain. Moderate to strong southerly winds, which in the afternoon will change direction to the west - northwest and with it will bring in cold air.

As temperatures drop, the snow line will come lower. In many places along the mountain passes snowdrifts will form. The maximum temperature at a height of 1,200 meters will be about 2 degrees, at 2,000 meters - about minus 3.

It will be cloudy and windy along the Black Sea coast with moderate to strong winds from the east. In the afternoon there will be rainfall, more significant along the northern coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees. The seawater temperature is 7- 8 C. Sea State 3 - 4. At night, the wind will blow from north-northeast.