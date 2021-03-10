COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 3,502 New Cases

According to the Unified Information Portal the new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria are 3,502. Their number is a record since the beginning of this year and is the highest since December 11. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal.

 20,36% of the tests performed were positive for coronavirus, which is increase, compared to yesterday.

The most number of infected were found in Sofia - 882. Followed by Burgas with 441, Varna with 272 and Plovdiv with 217. There is no region without new cases, as the least are in Targovishte - 7, and Razgrad - 8.

3403 people who tested positive for coronavirus recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 217,518.

Since the beginning of the campaign in our country the total number of administered jabs is 302,151, including 8,019 for the past 24 hours.

