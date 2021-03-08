Thousands Rally against Anti-Covid Restrictions in Bucharest

Several thousand protesters from across Romania converged on Sunday outside the parliament building in Bucharest to march against anti-Covid measures as authorities announced new restrictions amid a rise of infections, AP reported. Six weeks ago restrictions were relaxed in Bucharest, but rising infections have prompted authorities to reimpose tighter measures for a fortnight effective as of Monday.

The restrictions will see bars, restaurants, theaters, gambling venues, and cafes close indoor spaces, many schools in the capital will revert back to online learning, while nurseries, primary school pupils, and those from eighth to 12th grades will continue with physical attendance, in some cases operating only at half capacity.

The Bucharest’s infection rate rose above three cases per 1,000 inhabitants over a 14-day rolling period thus entering a “red scenario,” which the authorities use as a threshold to manage both restrictions and the spread of the virus.

Many protestors brandished Romanian flags and chanted “freedom” and “down with the mask.” A large placard read: “Say no to forced vaccination.” “We have already been through this and we survived,” Andrea Beca, who owns a small bistro in central Bucharest, told the AP. “We also realised that maintaining the quality of our food is the most important criteria for our customers,” she said.