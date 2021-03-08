Bulgarian Border Police: 12 Illegal Migrants, Including 3 Children Detained

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 8, 2021, Monday // 11:50
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Border Police: 12 Illegal Migrants, Including 3 Children Detained

An Iraqi and 11 Syrians, who crossed the Bulgarian border illegally, have been detained near Svilengrad. The migrants told the border police that they wanted to seek asylum in Bulgaria.

The detainees, including three children, crossed the Maritsa River, led by a Greek smuggler, and a minibus with Bulgarian registration was waiting for them in Bulgarian territory. For their transfer to Bulgaria, each of them paid from 2,000 to 4,000 euros.

The driver of the van, a 55-year-old man from Haskovo, has been detained. He has other convictions. The people he transported were accommodated in the migration camp in Lyubimets.

The director of the Smolyan Regional Border Police Directorate, Stoyan Mandazhiiev, said there was no increased migratory pressure along the Greek-Bulgarian border

 

Tags: Bulgaria, illegal migrants, Border Police
