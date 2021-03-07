COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 500 Patiens in Intensive Care Units

Society » HEALTH | March 7, 2021, Sunday // 10:19
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 500 Patiens in Intensive Care Units pixabay.com

1426 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, show the data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight. Positive samples are 13.6% of the 10,473 tests performed. 452 people need intensive care.

The infection was found in 406 people in Sofia, the new cases in Burgas are 127, in Varna - 112.

The hospital is already treating 5,629 patients with COVID-19. The portal reported 584 patients as cured, 22 died.

The number of vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 2654, so their total number exceeds 287 000.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: intensive care, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria