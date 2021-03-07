COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Nearly 500 Patiens in Intensive Care Units
1426 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, show the data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight. Positive samples are 13.6% of the 10,473 tests performed. 452 people need intensive care.
The infection was found in 406 people in Sofia, the new cases in Burgas are 127, in Varna - 112.
The hospital is already treating 5,629 patients with COVID-19. The portal reported 584 patients as cured, 22 died.
The number of vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 2654, so their total number exceeds 287 000.
