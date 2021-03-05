Bulgarian Parliament Says No to Russian Vaccine

The Bulgarian Parliament rejected the proposal of the largest opposition party for the government to start negotiating the delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

The Council of Ministers should take all necessary steps to consult the European Commission in a timely manner and explore the possibility of purchasing vaccines that have been authorised in non-EU countries and the European Economic Area, MEPs have agreed.

In the course of the debates the MPs did not rule out the need for a quick reaction to provide additional vaccine supplies for our country. But the government is adamant that this must happen in compliance with European legislation and after the approval of the Russian vaccine by the European Medicines Agency.

It has also become clear that within a month the Russian vaccine will be probably authorized by the European regulator.