Cold Front to Cross the Balkans, Weather Changes Sharply on Saturday

Cold front will cross the Balkan Peninsula coming from the north. In the region of Italy there is a forecast for snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.In Bulgaria it will also snow on March 8, 9 and 10, climatologist Prof.Georgi Rachev forecast in the program This Morning on BTV.

The weather will take a nasty turn on Saturday, at the heights of over 1,000 m a snow cover will form. On Sunday it will be quiet, but cold, especially in the mountains. Temperatures in the morning on Sunday will be around zero, said Prof.Rachev.

Throughout March the weather will be dynamic. Globally, it is expected that precipitations for the month will be 80% of the season’s norm. The temperature will be within the normal range, Georgi Rachev forecast.