Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm Today, Rain and Snow on Saturday

In the coming days, the weather will be changeable, typical of the month.

Today it's going to be sunny. Along the Danube plain light and temporarily moderate wind will blow from the west. Daytime temperatures will reach 12 to 17-18 degrees.

At night, the sky be clear. Light southwestern wind in the northeastern parts of the country will be rising to moderate.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will be from about zero to plus 5 degrees.

During the day it will be sunny and warm for the beginning of March. In the Danube plain soft wind will blow from the west-southwest, and in the eastern regions – from the south - southwest. Daytime temperatures will rise further and will be from 15 to 20 degrees, in the western part of the Danube Plain to about 21-22.

Tomorrow the Balkans and our country will be the warmest and sunniest places on the continent. In its western parts there will occasional rains, in the east it will rain and snow, while in the rest of the Balkans it will be sunny, with temperatures up to 15-20 degrees.

On Friday, the westerly wind will intensify and cloudiness will increase and be variable. Temperatures will remain high for the season.

It's going to be cloudy on Saturday. In the western part of the country moderate and strong northwest wind will blow, and to the east it will change direction to northeast.

It will rain, and in the high places of Ludogorie and Dobrudzha - wet snow may fall. Daytime temperatures will be from 2-3 degrees to the northeast, to a 12 in northwestern Bulgaria and 13-15 in the southern and southwestern regions. In most places, rainfalls will not be significant, except in some areas north of the mountains and in the northeast.

There will be significant cloudiness on Sunday. The minimum temperatures will be from minus 3 to plus 2 degrees, and the day highs - from 2 to 8, higher in the southwestern regions.

During the next week the weather will be again unsteady, with alternating warm and cold spells typical of March