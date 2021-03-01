Cyprus Starts Easing Lockdown Stepwise, Airports Resume Work

As of today, the third phase of coronavirus relief is underway in Cyprus and the lockdown imposed in January will be gradually lifted. As of today, the country’s airways also resume flights and ground handling services at its airports and begin to admit foreign tourists, as Bulgaria in the category of "red alert" countries.

Today, students from the lycees and vocational training schools return to classrooms.

Music schools, educational centers and other institutions for after-school activities, indoor sports facilities, gyms, swimming pools, galleries are reopened.

High school students will resume in-person learning in two weeks, from March 16.

As of the same date, restaurants, cafes and other dining establishments will resume their work.

Until then, the restrictions on leaving home (twice a day by texting) and the curfew (9 to 5 a.m.) remain in place.

All those returning to their jobs today – teachers, school staff working at the other sites that are opening, must have a negative result of a rapid Covid-19 test. The tests are carried out free of charge within the framework of the national screening campaign organized by the Ministry of Health.

Easing restrictions and restarting more economic sectors will strengthen control on compliance with health requirements to prevent the spread of coronavirus. To that end, the government announced the recruitment of 260 unemployed as Covid inspectors with a salary of 1,000 euros.

Restrictive measures will be lifted stepwise, so as not to put at risk the good results achieved in the fight against the coronavirus, but also to give a breath of air to citizens and businesses, stressed Health Minister Konstantinos Ioannou.

In the last two weeks, about 30-40,000 tests per day have been made in the country, with positivity rate of only 0.5%.

As of today, according to the plan approved by the government, the gradual normalization of air transport work begins, with Cyprus opening up to foreign tourists and guests.

Nicosia began implementing the health risk assessment recommended by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, according to which countries are categorised into a "green", "yellow" and "red" groups.

Bulgaria is currently in the "red" category on the list of over 50 countries published by the Ministry of Health on Saturday. All arrivals from our country must have two negative PCR tests, made 72 hours before the flight and after landing on the island.

For the entry of our compatriots to Cyprus, two restrictions have been lifted, which were in force since August 1 last year – that they have a residence permit and remain in a two-week quarantine after arrival.

Resuming work at airports is extremely important for the tourism in Cyprus, its main economic sector, which in 2020 suffered a catastrophic 84% plunge in the number of tourists.