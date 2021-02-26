Bulgaria: BSP Demands Starting Talks with Russia on Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 26, 2021, Friday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: BSP Demands Starting Talks with Russia on Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery

The Bulgarian Socialist Party submitted a decision to parliament demanding that the National Assembly tasks the Council of Ministers with initiating bilateral talks on the delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

According to socialist leader Kornelia Ninova, there are many people who want to get vaccinated in the country, but there is a shortage of vaccines:

“Lines for vaccination are meandering in Sofia, in other the big cities. But what happens afterwards? There are no vaccines, you make GPs compile lists, and then they turn patients down because no vaccines are provided. Your incompetence and randomness will have a long-term impact not only on the health status of the population. Countries that have advanced in the vaccination process will rebuild their economies faster and the gap between us and them will widen dramatically."

The Left insisted that this decision should be considered as early as next week before the election recess of parliament.

Otherwise, BSP will request an extraordinary session on this issue.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Russian vaccine, Sputnik V
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria