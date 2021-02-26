Bulgaria: BSP Demands Starting Talks with Russia on Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery

The Bulgarian Socialist Party submitted a decision to parliament demanding that the National Assembly tasks the Council of Ministers with initiating bilateral talks on the delivery of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19.

According to socialist leader Kornelia Ninova, there are many people who want to get vaccinated in the country, but there is a shortage of vaccines:

“Lines for vaccination are meandering in Sofia, in other the big cities. But what happens afterwards? There are no vaccines, you make GPs compile lists, and then they turn patients down because no vaccines are provided. Your incompetence and randomness will have a long-term impact not only on the health status of the population. Countries that have advanced in the vaccination process will rebuild their economies faster and the gap between us and them will widen dramatically."

The Left insisted that this decision should be considered as early as next week before the election recess of parliament.

Otherwise, BSP will request an extraordinary session on this issue.