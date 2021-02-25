Weather in Bulgaria: Spring Is Coming on Tiptoe

Today clouds will be dense over the eastern regions and there, as well as along the Danube and in some mountain hollows, it will be foggy, but by around noon visibility will improve, and later in the day the clouds will break, the national weather service reports.

Over the southwestern half of the country it will be mostly sunny. Light wind will blow, mostly from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 11°C and 16°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains with moderate northeast wind rising to strong in the highest regions. The maximum temperature at a height of 1,200 m will be about 10°C, at 2,000 m - about 5°C.

Over the Black Sea coast it will be overcast till noon and there will be fog in some places. Almost no rainfalls. In the afternoon, visibility will improve, cloudiness will decrease. Light northeastern wind is going to get a southern component in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures: 9°-11°C. The seawater temperature is 7°-8°C. Sea State is 1-2.