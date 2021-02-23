Bulgaria Expects Another 500,000 Vaccine Jabs, There Will Be Choice

In March, we will reach the point when every Bulgarian citizen will be able to get vaccinated and chose the vaccine they want, told BNT Director of Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) Dr. Dancho Penchev.

The Director of the RHI-Sofia called on the GPs not to scrap vaccine jabs, but to keep strict count of open vials and those who are willing to receive a dose. He reassured that if necessary, additional doses may be sent from other regional health inspectorates to meet Sofia's needs.

There are no logistical problems related to vaccines in Sofia, Dr. Penchev said. There are currently over 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca. On Thursday, 12,000 doses of Moderna are expected, and by the end of the week another 53,000 of AstraZeneca. The quantities that will arrive in Bulgaria in March are over half a million doses of different brands.

Then it is quite possible to let every citizen of Bulgaria choose the vaccine type they prefer, Penchev said.

We are currently vaccinating with available doses. We receive quantities and types of vaccines depending on the contractual arrangements between the European Union and the European Commission and the manufacturer. In other parts of Europe there is also a reduction in quantities, delays in deliveries, so it doesn‘t depend on us only.

It is normal to have queues in the first days when the balance is not reached, later on the willing will be distributed correctly. It is not about lack of organization, we cannot solve all problems with a magic wand, added the Director of RHI-Sofia.

He was adamant that “green lanes” (additional slots) and vaccination at weekends was the right thing to do.

Vaccination of doctors and teachers who fall into phase 1 and 2 of the vaccination program continues. We cannot wait for the people of phase 1 and 2 and turn down others who are willing to get vaccinated. One vial contains several doses, people who get the first jab should be vaccinated, there are also those who are to receive a second jab and have to be suspended for one reason or another - for example, physical discomfort. Our goal is not to scrap doses of vaccines, Dancho Penchev said.