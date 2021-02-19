Bulgarian Road Police Launches 5-Day Operation “Resorts”

As of today and until 23 February, a new specialized police operation is underway to ensure compliance with road traffic rules, with a different focus in different regions of the country. This was announced by Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov from the Traffic Police Department with the National Police General Directorate.

On roads where there is heavy truck traffic, checks on their drivers will continue. The police teams on the roads to the resorts of Borovets, Bansko and Pamporovo will be reinforced. Road police will monitor compliance with speed rules. In addition, mobile teams will patrol the roads to prevent risky maneuvers.

Chief Inspector Bliznakov urged drivers who will travel through the mountain passes to move at an appropriate speed and reminded of the danger of falling stones at this time of year.

During the last operation of the European Network of Traffic Police Services - ROADPOL. 9407 trucks and 1648 buses were checked in Bulgaria It was held from 8 to 14 February, 3,478 violations were identified in the trucks, 148 of them related to their roadworthiness.

In 10 cases, dangerous technical failures were found and punitive administrative measures were imposed. Ten drivers have been found at the wheel after drinking alcohol and one driving after using drugs. During the checks, a driver was arrested for offering bribes to police officers on duty. There were 281 violations on buses, for the most part not significant. One bus driver was found to have been driving after drinking alcohol.