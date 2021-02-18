Bulgaria Is 15th in EU Covid-19 Death Rates

Bulgaria ranks 15th in COVID-19 mortality rate in the EU with 7.3 deaths per 100,000, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said at a regular news briefing on the epidemic situation on Thursday. Bulgaria, Greece and the Scandinavian countries (except Sweden) are in the zone of low caseload.

The positivity rate for the UK strain of the virus is rather high in Kyustendil region (southwestern Bulgaria), but it is spreading very slowly, said Kunchev.



With an infection rate of 127.4 per 100,000, Bulgaria ranks 25th in the EU and fifth on the Balkans.



Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said the hospital bed occupancy rates are 40 per cent for uncomplicated cases and 42 per cent for complicated ones. The occupancy rate for intensive care beds is highest in Blagoevgrad, Razgrad and Silistra.



Angelov is satisfied with the results achieved so far as the hospitals are not overloaded. "I saw that health workers in Kyustendil and Vratsa are coping, there are enough vacant beds and doctors are working calmly," he said, adding that this allows the authorities to follow the current plan and continue easing the restrictions without losing control of the situation.



Prof. Ventsislav Moutafchiiski, head of the national coronavirus task force, said there was a surge in infections. Bulgaria is seeing the same infection rate as on October 22, 2020, but the curve is not so steep yet and there is no exponential growth, he said.



Prof. Krasimir Gigov, head of the national vaccination task force, said it would propose the launch of Phase Four of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, which is reserved for people over 65 and people with chronic co-morbidities.



Bulgarian Drug Agency Executive Director Bogdan Kirilov said that according to preliminary information, Bulgaria is expected to receive over 500,000 vaccine doses in March so that it will be able to step up the vaccination rollout. Also, 240,000 doses are expected to be received by the end of February, with 57,000-plus doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to be delivered on February 19 and the rest of shipments are to arrive next week.

