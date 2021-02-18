Bulgaria: 5th through 11th Grades Resume In-Person Schooling

School students in grades 5, 10 and 11 return to classes from today until March 2.

Also from today, the 7th, 8th and 12th-graders who were back to school since February 4 will resume online training again.

At schools in smaller towns and villages, where there is only one class of the respective grade, in-person training is resumed for all students from Monday. Primary school students across the country continue to attend schools.

The renewed in-person learning for students in grades 5, 10 and 11 will be carried out in strict compliance with the measures of discipline, distance, disinfection and wearing masks, which are mandatory even in classrooms. Despite the severity of the measures, students are happy that they will say goodbye to distance learning, albeit only for two weeks.

Stephanie Lyubenova, 10th-grader from Vratsa, commented:

"When we meet teachers and have social contacts with other students, we feel much more comfortable and do not feel so much pressure. We'd better be at school.

Fifth-, tenth- and eleventh-graders will study in-person till early March. After them, on March 4, students from 6th, 9th and 12th grades return to classrooms for two weeks.

However, if the epidemic situation in the country deteriorates, it is possible that the rotation schedule for school students will not be implemented.