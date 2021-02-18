Weather in Bulgaria: Occasional Rains, Light Snow, Temperatures Rise to 10°C

Today, atmospheric pressure is higher than average for the month and will remain without significant change. There will be broken cloudiness, more often significant over the eastern half of the country and in places there will be light rain and snowfalls. Moderate to strong winds from west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will vary between 5°C and 10°C, national weather service forecasts.

Over the mountains, clouds will be thicker, with snow falls. Moderate to strong winds from the north-northwest. Maximum temperature at a height of 1,200 meters will be about minus 3°C, at 2,000 meters - about minus 8°C.

Over the Black Sea coast, clouds will be denser and rain and snow will fall. Moderate northwestern wind. Maximum air temperatures will be between 3° - 6° C. The seawater temperature is 8°-9°C. Sea State 1-2.