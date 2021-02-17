CEO of Bulgarian Drug Agency: Vaccines Arrive on Regular Basis Now

The total amount of vaccines that Bulgaria can purchase under contract exceeds 18 million doses. There will be enough vaccines for the entire population, assured CEO of the Bulgarian Drug Agency (BDA) Bogdan Kirilov in the morning program of BNT.

There is regularity in the supply and distribution of vaccines, but Kirilov acknowledged a frequent change in the information and the specific dates. There are fresh deliveries every week and we are entering a new stage in obtaining the vaccines, Kirilov explained.

More than 240,000 doses are expected by the end of this month alone, and over 500,000 doses of vaccines are expected in March. From now on, we will step-up vaccination process, Kirilov said. The contracts for vaccines are fixed and the quantities agreed are negotiated by the EC.

Bulgaria's decision as regards vaccine types is for a balanced portfolio that includes all vaccines developed in order to have a safety net, explained the head of BDA.