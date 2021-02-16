Israel Lifts Anti-Covid Restrictions for Holders of “Green Passports”

Israel starts lifting anti-coronavirus restrictions from February 21, but only for vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, according to the country's Ministry of Tourism. Only holders of the so-called "green passports" will be allowed to visit gyms, swimming pools, fitness clubs, hotels (excluding restaurants), cultural sites and events. This document will also be necessary for vacationing in the resorts of the Dead Sea.

"Israel is the first country in the world to introduce a "green passport" to incentivize the population to get vaccinated," said Vladimir Sklyar, director of the Russian department of the Israeli Tourism Ministry.

"It depends on the pace and results of vaccination how soon we’ll be able to welcome tourists from all over the world without fear for the health of our citizens and passengers," he said, as quoted by RIA Novosti.

Stores, shopping malls, museums and libraries will be open to all citizens of the country from February 22. They will operate in accordance with the standard, which provides for observance of physical distance, mandatory wearing of masks and admittance of a limited number of visitors.