Protests in Myanmar against the Coup Continues

For the 10th day, protesters demanded the reinstatement of a civilian government under deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and democratic reform.

People in Myanmar went on the streets again to protest against the military coup despite a heavy military presence and internet blackout.

The people gathered to make their voice heard despite the presence of armoured vehicles on the streets of Yangon, the country's largest city, and other locations since Sunday.

The military also blocked the internet overnight between 1 am and 9 am. The internet was largely running again in the morning, the organization Netblocks said.

Earlier, citizens shared posts on social media saying they feared violence and being arrested.

On Sunday, police in the northern city of Myitkyina opened fire on people protesting. Videos shared on social media showed people scattering in panic. It was not known whether anyone was injured or if the security forces were using rubber bullets or live ammunition.

Meanwhile, a court hearing for Suu Kyi scheduled for Monday has been postponed until Wednesday, regional newspaper The Irrawaddy reported.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi's court hearing scheduled for today has been postponed until Wednesday. Stay tuned for the full story," The Irrawaddy tweeted, using an honorific title for Suu Kyi.

Suu Kyi is to be charged with violating the country's foreign trade laws following the military coup.

The 75-year-old is to remain in custody until her first hearing. It was unclear whether she would appear in court in person or be appear by video link.

The coup on February 1 followed an election in November 2020 in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won a landslide, but which the military says was fraudulent without providing any evidence.

The army imposed a year-long state of emergency and installed what it claims will be only an interim government before new elections are held.

Political leaders including Suu Kyi were detained in the wake of the coup.

However, Suu Kyi has not been seen for two weeks. Attempts by US authorities to contact her have been rejected by the military.

Her lawyer had also stated that she was not allowed to meet her personally, the news portal Myanmar Times quoted the lawyer as saying.