Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: For Now People Cannot Chose Vaccine
"At the moment there is no real choice of vaccines, we expect that people will be able to choose a vaccine in the summer," Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev told Nova TV.
Kunchev explained that this is because we do not have enough vaccines of all kinds as of yet. He reminded that currently the fewest doses our country have received are of vaccine.
The specialist pointed out that if more types of vaccines are approved, the option will be expanded. Otherwise, according to him, there are currently about 20,000 people in Bulgaria who have been given two jabs.
"As for the number of those who were inoculated only once, I'm not sure, as we have statistics on all doses administered, which are up to 76,000 at the moment," the chief health inspector said.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Expert Opinion: On 1 March Almost Entire Bulgaria Will Be in “Red” Morbidity Zone and Restaurants Open
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 163 Newly Infected, 16 People Died
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 506 New Cases, 302 in Intensive Care Units
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 966 New Cases
- » Another Shipment of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrived in Sofia
- » Study: Frailty Increases Risk of Mortality in COVID-19 Patients