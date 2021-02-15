Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: For Now People Cannot Chose Vaccine

"At the moment there is no real choice of vaccines, we expect that people will be able to choose a vaccine in the summer," Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev told Nova TV.

Kunchev explained that this is because we do not have enough vaccines of all kinds as of yet. He reminded that currently the fewest doses our country have received are of vaccine.

The specialist pointed out that if more types of vaccines are approved, the option will be expanded. Otherwise, according to him, there are currently about 20,000 people in Bulgaria who have been given two jabs.

"As for the number of those who were inoculated only once, I'm not sure, as we have statistics on all doses administered, which are up to 76,000 at the moment," the chief health inspector said.