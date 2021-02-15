Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Freezing Temperatures in Nine Regions
Code yellow for low temperatures is in force for 9 districts in southwestern and southern Bulgaria – Sofia, Sofia - region, Kyustendil, Pernik, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Haskovo, Smolyan and Kardzhali. Minimum temperatures in these regions reach minus 15 degrees.
For Tuesday, February 16, a yellow code for cold is declared for the whole of Bulgaria.
Temperatures are expected to be rising from Wednesday, with highs above 0C by the end of the week.
