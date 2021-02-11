Bank Deposits of Bulgarian Households Worth BGN 61 Billion in 2020

Business » FINANCE | February 11, 2021, Thursday // 15:26
Bulgaria: Bank Deposits of Bulgarian Households Worth BGN 61 Billion in 2020

The deposits of non-financial enterprises, households and not-for-profit organizations servicing households held in commercial banks by the end of December 2020, amounted to a total of BGN 90.3 billion, up by 10% set against a year earlier, BNB reported on Wednesday. There were a total of 9.9 million deposits, down by 2.5% compared to the end of 2019.


Non-financial enterprises held a total of 587,000 deposits (down by 2.8% from a year ago) worth a total of BGN 29.3 billion (up by 10.5% year-on-year).

Households and not-for-profit organizations servicing households had 9.36 million deposits (down by 2.5% from a year earlier) to the total amount of BGN 61 billion (up by 9.7% year-on-year an).

Households alone held BGN 3.03 billion in 1,180 deposits of over 1 million leva each.

Loans

Non-financial enterprises, households and not-for-profit organizations servicing households have drawn 2.9 million in loans (down by 8.2% compared to a year earlier) worth a total of BGN 61.5 billion (by 4.6% more than a year earlier) at the end of 2020.

Non-financial enterprises alone had 140,000 loans for a total of BGN 36 billion. That was, respectively, 5.9% and 3.1% more than a year earlier.

At the end of last year the number of loans provided to households and not-for-profit organizations servicing households decreased by 8.3% on an annual basis, reaching 2.78 million in loans. Their value increased by 6.6% up to nearly BGN 25.5 billion. 

 

