Weather in Bulgaria: Winter Comes Back with Vengeance

The weather will change sharply today.

Already in the coming hours, the northwestern wind will sweep in cold air, first in the western regions

Rainfalls will begin in the afternoon in the entire country. As temperatures drop, rain will turn into snow, but from the west to east rain will stop and snow cover will form only in the eastern and northeastern regions.

The wind from the northwest will be strong, in the Danube plain - stormy. By late afternoon in the eastern regions the wind will still be from the south and there the temperatures will still be high. In the afternoon temperatures will be from 7-8 C in the west, up to 18 C in the eastern regions, but will quickly plunge.

Overnight, cold air will cover the entire country and tomorrow minimum morning temperatures will be -6C down to -7C in the higher areas in the west, to -2C in the southern regions. It will remain windy, with strong, in the Danube plain - stormy northwestern wind.

The rains will stop, lastly in the northeastern regions.