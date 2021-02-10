Weather in Bulgaria: Spring Temperatures in February

The national weather service forecasts another day when the temperatures will be rather spring-like than typical of the winter, between 13°-18°C. It will be predominantly sunny, with high broken cloudiness, but occasional rains are expected in some regions, as thunderstorms are possible again in southeastern parts of the country by midnight. Light to moderate southeastern wind. Lows will be between 2°- 7°C, higher along the Black Sea coast.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be changeable and no rains are expected during the day. There will be moderate southeastern wind in the mountains, or stormy western wind in the highest areas.

Avalanche hazard remains high outside skiing zones. Maximum temperatures in ski resorts are:8°-9°C in Pamporovo and Borovets, around 4°C on the Aleko ski piste and 14° in Bansko.

Rains are still possible at some places on Wednesday night and Thursday. In the eastern part of Bulgaria the wind will blow from southeast and the weather will remain unusually warm there. However, much colder air will be sweeping in the country and rain will turn into snow in the higher regions of western and northern Bulgaria.

On Friday, precipitations will stop but it will still be windy and temperatures will plunge by over 15° C. In the weekend they will stay at below 0°C across the country. Snowfalls are possible on Sunday, mainly in the southern regions.