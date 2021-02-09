Weather in Bulgaria: Windy but Still Warm

It will be rainy and windy today, but still warm for the season, the national weather service reports

During the day it will rain mainly in the western part of the country, but late Tuesday night rain will fall in many places across the country.

The wind in southeastern Bulgaria will rise to strong.

Maximum temperatures will be between 12 and 17 degrees.

At the end of the week it will significantly cool down, and winter will remind again of itself. Temperatures will drop by more than 15 degrees.

Codе yellow for strong winds across almost the whole country was declared yesterday.

We remind that yesterday‘s storm in southeastern Bulgaria caused accidents, fortunately no injured were reported.

 

