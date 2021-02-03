Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Cloudy

Business | February 3, 2021, Wednesday // 09:59
Today changeable cloudiness is expected over almost the entire country. Over the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland, cloudiness will persist.

In the rest of the country it will be cloudy by noon and then the clouds will break, the national weather service reports.

Maximum temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees.

Atmospheric pressure will be around the average for the month.

In the coming days, warming will continue.

 

Tags: weather in Bulgaria
