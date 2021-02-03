Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Cloudy
Business | February 3, 2021, Wednesday // 09:59
Today changeable cloudiness is expected over almost the entire country. Over the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Lowland, cloudiness will persist.
In the rest of the country it will be cloudy by noon and then the clouds will break, the national weather service reports.
Maximum temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees.
Atmospheric pressure will be around the average for the month.
In the coming days, warming will continue.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Major Changes Expected in the UK Online Gambling Industry in 2021
- » Siemens Energy to Cut 7,800 Jobs
- » IMF Expects 3,6 Percent Economic Growth in Bulgaria in 2021
- » Bulgaria Air Launches Regular Flights to Ten New Destinations
- » Euro-Area Economy Shrank Less Than Forecast from 2020
- » How Europeans Will Travel This Summer?