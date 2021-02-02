Nearly Half of Bulgarian (43%) Do Not Want to Be Vaccinated

About 28% of adult Bulgarians would rather get vaccinated against Covid-19, while 43% would not. With regard to educational status, among higher school graduates the proportion of those declaring that they would get vaccinated is higher. The significant share (29%) are those who do not know or have not yet decided whether they would get vaccinated.

These are the results of the recent Trend polling agency survey on the attitudes of Bulgarians to vaccination against Covid-19.

The lack of certainty that the vaccine is safe (22%) and concerns about side effects (12%) are among the main reasons why Bulgarians do not want to get vaccinated. Conflicting information about the vaccine or lack of information (9%) also appears as a reason not to get vaccinated.

42% of respondents are of the opinion that with the advent of the vaccine against Covid-19, we are entering a new stage in which the world learnss to cope with this pandemic. Nearly one in three are skeptical of this claim.

The fact that some of the largest international pharmaceutical companies are behind the development of the vaccine against Covid-19 gives rise to confidence in the vaccine for 36% of respondents. 38% is the proportion of those who say that this is not a reason to trust the vaccines.

One in five (22%) approves of the idea that people who do not have a vaccine should be banned from air travel. More than half (57%) however, do not approve of this idea.

The fact that public and political figures have been vaccinated creates more confidence in the vaccine for every third Bulgarian. Again, a larger share is reported among skeptics - for 51% this does not build trust.

The mass media remain the main source of information about vaccines against Covid-19 (65%). Discussing the topic with friends and relatives also continues to be a way of gettin information for Bulgarians (38%), followed by social networks (28%).

Medical professionals/GPs are also a major source of information about vaccines against Covid-19 (27%). One in ten respondents say they do not seek information about vaccines at all.