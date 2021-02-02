Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Quiet

It will be warm for the season, almost quiet, in some places with light rainfalls.

In many regions in the lowlands and mountain hollows it will be cloudy or overcast. In some places, visibility will remain reduced throughout the day.

In general, high and medium cloudiness will develop over the country - first in the southwest. It will temporarily grow, but the sun will also break through the clouds.

Minimum temperatures are mostly between 1 and 6 degrees.

Day highs vary within broad range. In places with persistent fogs they will be within 5-7 degrees - mainly in the northwest of the country. In the other areas highs will be between 9 and 14 degrees, even slightly higher in the southernmost regions.