Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Quiet

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 2, 2021, Tuesday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Warm and Quiet

It will be warm for the season, almost quiet, in some places with light rainfalls.

In many regions in the lowlands and mountain hollows it will be cloudy or overcast. In some places, visibility will remain reduced throughout the day.

In general, high and medium cloudiness will develop over the country - first in the southwest. It will temporarily grow, but the sun will also break through the clouds.

Minimum temperatures are mostly between 1 and 6 degrees.

Day highs vary within broad range. In places with persistent fogs they will be within 5-7 degrees - mainly in the northwest of the country. In the other areas highs will be between 9 and 14 degrees, even slightly higher in the southernmost regions.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather in Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria