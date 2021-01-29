Bulgaria’s Gross External Debt Soared by over EUR 2 Billion

Bulgaria’s gross external debt at the end of November 2020 was EUR 37.474 billion which is EUR 2.296 billion more as compared with end-2019. Debt increased by EUR 2.27 billion for the year, according to data of the Bulgarian National Bank.

The General Government gross external debt at the end of November was EUR 7.452 billion. Compared with the same month of the previous year, it has increased by EUR 1.99 billion, as the reason for this is the floating new government debt on international markets in 2020.

The external liabilities of the bank sector amount to EUR 4 billion euro. In a year, they shrank by EUR 906.1 million.

Other sectors' external liabilities are EUR 11.018 billion. Compared to November of the previous year, they increased by EUR 53.1 million.

At the end of November, in-house lending was worth EUR 15 billion which is EUR 1.132 billion more compared to the same month of the previous year.

For the period January -November 2020, the external financing received amounted to EUR 7,412 billion. Of these EUR 2.477 billion was for general government sector; EUR 1.257 billion for the Banks sector; EUR 1.362 billion for other sectors, and EUR 2.315 billion for in-house lending.

From January to November 2020, gross external debt servicing payments were EUR 5.681 billion, as compared with EUR 5.974 billion for the same period of the previous year.