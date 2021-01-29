Covid-19 Tests Become Mandatory on Entrance to Bulgaria from January 29

From today, January 29, until the end of April Bulgaria introduces the requirement for all arrivals in the country to show a medical certificate for a negative result of a PCR coronavirus test, carried out up to 72 hours before entering the country. Travelers without such a test will be put under a 10-day quarantine.

An exception will be made for drivers of buses engaged in international passenger transport, international truck drivers on route or completing their journey, crews of vessels and aircraft, border services workers and workers transiting through the country.

Bulgarian citizens and persons with permanent or long-term residence status in Bulgaria and their family members who do not submit the document will be quarantined for 10 days, reads the order of Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

"As regards the entry of Bulgarian citizens who have left the country and are coming back, these people will be quarantined or have an antigen test carried upon entry, or a PCR test within 24 hours, if the result is negative, the quarantine will be lifted," he added.

The terms and regulations for entry, transit and stay in Bulgaria are applied according to the order of the Health Minister from January 26 2021 for the period of extended emergency epidemic situation until April 30th.










