Norwegian Borders Tightly Sealed as of January 29

The Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg has closed the country’s border in a bid to halt the further spread of coronavirus variants into Norway.

“In practice, the border is closed,” said Solberg at a hastily arranged Oslo press conference. Despite falling infection numbers across Norway, Solberg said the stricter measures were “absolutely necessary” to contain the various virus mutations.

Norway is closed to almost everyone

Unlike previous iterations of the entry rules, there are very few exceptions. Aside from Norwegian residents returning to the country, only “socially critical personnel” are exempt. This includes workers in a very limited number of categories along with parents of resident children. “This means that many foreign workers cannot come to Norway,” Solberg confirmed.

The border closure comes into force on Friday, January 29 for two weeks, at which time the situation will be reviewed. But Solberg emphasized that Norwegians should prepare for strict measures for some time to come.