Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 36 Deaths, 29,122 Vaccinated

In the past 24 hours, 827 new cases of coronavirus infection have been documented in Bulgaria.

15,656 tests were made - 4088 PCR, 11568 antigen. Positive tests are 5.3%.

As of January 27, there were 26,505 active cases.

2,324 people were vaccinated during the day, as the total number of people immunized against COVID-19 is now 29,122.

The disease claimed the lives of 36 people, 868 recovered.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, there have been 8,916 deaths, 180,995 patients recovered.

As of 27 January, 2,818 people with coronavirus infection are being treated in hospitals across the country, and 281 patients are in intensive care wards.

The total number of confirmed carriers of the coronavirus in Bulgaria is 216,416, of which 9,443 are medics.

Most of the newly registered cases are in Sofia, Plovdiv, Haskovo.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 52 new cases, Burgas - 59, Varna - 30, Veliko Tarnovo - 23, Vidin - 5, Vratsa - 25, Gabrovo - 4, Dobrich - 12, Kardzhali - 17, Kyustendil - 24, Lovech - 5, Montana - 6, Pazardzhik - 37, Pernik - 16, Pleven - 26, Plovdiv - 92, Razgrad - 7, Ruse - 9, Silistra - 16, Sliven - 41, Smolyan - 7, Sofia-city - 169, Sofia-region - 27, Stara Zagora - 26, Targovishte - 5, Haskovo - 61 , Shumen - 13, Yambol - 13.

9,160 people remain in quarantine, data from the Single Information Portal show.