Prof. Mihail Konstantinov Debunked Myth about Bulgarian Voters Abroad

During the forthcoming elections one major problem will arise again – the vote of Bulgarians abroad. There are less than 1 million Bulgarians living in other countries, not more, whereas some are talking about 2-3 million, said head of the Information Services Prof. Mihail Konstantinov before BNT.

“We do not know what the conditions will be for the vote, the elections will be held on the day of the Catholic Easter celebration. We have to think already now what must done,” he added.

The active registration should start on April 4, i.e. the updating of voters lists. Three million voters will cast their ballots this year and this fact may be put to use. These people will help us update the voter lists,” Prof. Konstantinov proposed.

“If someone’s name is not entered on the list this person will not automatically drop out, their names will be entered for the next election. Thus the Bulgarians will be sure that the lists are updated and there are no phantom voters,” the head of the Information Services commented.

There won’t be many vaccinated people by the election day given the slow pace of the vaccination process. Nevertheless, the number of active cases has plummeted by almost 4 times. If this trend continues we will have favorable conditions for the election,” Prof. Konstantinov said.