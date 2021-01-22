Bulgarian Virologist: Novel Strain of Covid-19 Attacks Younger People Too

The new coronavirus mutation yields a higher viral load and affects younger people, warned deputy director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, Prof. Iva Hristova on Nova TV. We definitely will have to tighten the preventive measures, she said.

The distance between schoolchildren should be 1.5-2 meters if possible. She advised that windows in schools should be opened every 20 minutes. Hristova explained that the virus is active for hours in the room and everyone is exposed to infection, but how many will get sick was another issue.

Commenting on the vaccines, Hristova added that the antibodies and cells created by the vaccines are responsive to the new variants of the coronavirus. AstraZeneca is on standby and is testing the inclusion of DNA to cover the Brazilian Covid-19 mutation.

The future will show how much the morbidity will increase, but there will certainly be a rise, she said, adding that the measures must not be lifted for now.

She clarified that comprehensive information campaign will do much more good than pressure. Vaccination rates should not be a goal in itself. She warned that there was evidence of a recurrence of the coronavirus with another mutation.

With regard to the restaurant industry, Hristova said that she cannot decide whether to open the restaurants and nigh clubs now, but in this case it is a matter of action that can be reversible.

We remind that yesterday Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said he would propose an extension of the anti-epidemic measures by three months from 1 February.


 

 

