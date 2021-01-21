January 21: International Hugs Day, Babinden in Bulgaria

Today, the world marks the International Day of Embrace. The day was first celebrated in 1986 in the United States, but quickly spread to other countries. The "tradition" that is observed on this day is to give friendly hugs, even to strangers.

This year the holiday will be slightly different, as it is marred by the pandemic. We are unlikely to see happy enthusiasts giving out "free hugs" in the streets on a cold day. However, coronavirus makes us appreciate the embrace even more strongly - especially that of our loved ones.

The embrace is especially important for human emotions and accompanies us from the first breath of air. Psychologists believe that if a baby is not cuddled and touched, it may even die. That's why this gesture gives us much more than the words we say.

And will you embrace your loved ones today?

On January 21, Midwives‘s Day (Babinden) is celebrated in our country by the Julian calendar. Once upon a time, the holiday was dedicated to the elderly women who helped women in labor, and today it is a professional holiday of obstetricians and gynecologists.

Babinden is one of the big folk women's holidays dedicated to midwives who helped the young women in childbirth. The customs observed on this day require to show respect to the elderly women who helped women in labor.