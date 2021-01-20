Bulgaria’s Chief Health Inspector: Third Wave of Coronavirus Is Highly Likely

Chief Health Inspector, Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev also set a personal example by immunizing himself against COVID-19.

The vaccine will be administered to him at the Regional Health Inspectorate – Sofia.

Before he was vaccinated, a nurse examined his health status.

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev joked that there should be no side effects, because tomorrow there is a briefing of the National Operational Headquarters and he will be very busy in the coming days.

"My program by the end of the week is ready, so no chance of side effects," the Chief Health Inspector said.

A third wave of the coronavirus seems entirely possible, as it will come with the new more contagious strain from the UK and because of it we are likely to see new restrictions, Angel Kunchev forecast.

„The news that came from the UK was very unpleasant. There, the morbidity increase was exponential – the country returned to the most severe phase of the epidemic and surpassed it. With the UK variant, virus concentration in the nasopharynx is 10-100 times higher, much more are the viruses that are transmitted," the expert explained on bTV.

According to him, at present in Ireland 40% of new cases are from this strain, there are also cases of infection in a region in the Netherlands. There are proven cases in Greece, and yesterday it became clear that a large percentage of new cases in Bulgaria also raise doubts.

'Let everyone be aware that if this threat returns in the same way as it was in the UK, the health system will be put to incredible testing, hospitals we will be crammed again.

A collison between the restaurants owners and the health authorities marked yesterday's discussion at the Ministry of Health. The restaurateurs announced that they were ready to open as early as February 1. Kunchev acknowledged that he understands the problems of those left without achance to work and in most restaurants the distance and air conditioning requirements are respected.

In his words, in public transport contacts are closer than in malls. Therefore, it is considered that the small shops in malls should be opened and only social activities should remain suspended, Kunchev said.

In March and April, the number of vaccinated people in Bulgaria will grow significantly and everyone will have access to immunization, said Assoc. Prof. Kunchev. "We may assume that we are as protected as possible 10 days after the second immunization. At this level of protection one cannot contract the disease at all," he explained, adding that when a patient gets infected between the two jabs, antibodies can help avoid a more severe course: "A person is again more protected than the non-vaccinated. If we didn't need a second jab, we wouldn't be doing it. It is obvious that the booster dose is the one that provides the high level of antibodies."

Assoc. Prof. Kunchev said he was in favor of purchasing the as-yet unauthorized AstraZerneca vaccine and rejected allegations that there was political element in the decision. "Its use is simply easier. It's one thing to work with a vaccine that can be stored in a regular fridge, it's another to build a network of freezers for storage.' he pointed out.



