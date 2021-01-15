Bulgarian Traffic Police Will Patrol Small Towns and Villages Hunting Drunk Drivers

Traffic police continue to watch out for motorists who dare driving under the influence, i.e. impaired by alcohol or other drugs. Over 13,000 different traffic violations were detected within five days – from 8 to 13 January, announced Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov from the Traffic Police at a briefing today, as quoted by BGNES.

Within the five days, 747 pedestrians were penalised on the road and 75 drivers who did not give way to pedestrians, 66 drivers used drugs before driving, 117 were drivers who were intoxicated by alcohol. There were over 18,000 speeding incidences.

As of today, a new police operation is underway. Bliznakov reported that traffic police will patrol small towns and villages too.

 

