Bulgaria’s Ruling Party Proposes Amendments to Electoral Code

Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) propose changes to electoral legislation in order to guarantee the right of vote to all Bulgarians. That's what the ruling party announced at an emergency briefing on Friday.

"The aim is to let those quarantined exercise their right of voting. Therefore, the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) will draw up rules on how they will vote – with a mobile ballot box or in special sections. The health safety of Bulgarian voters must be ensured. The CEC will provide funds for individual protection of the CEC members", explained GERB floor leader Daniela Daritkova.

Some of the other proposals envision that citizens with expired ID documents to be able to use them before CEC in order to avoid a lines in front of the desks issuing new identity documents. All measures will comply with the requirements of the health authorities, National Oprational Headquarters and Vaccination Headquarters.

United Patriots suported GERB proposals.

"We have noted that there should be no fewer than three members of CEC at polling stations abroad", explained Krasimir Tsipov.

Mladen Shishkov from the Catholic community in Bulgaria asked the President on what principle he had chosen the date for the vote. (Catholic Easter falls on April 4 this year - editor’s note)

"If it was chosen at random, then it betrays extreme incompetence in the President's administration. If not - that means targeting a particular group of people who are separated, this time on religious grounds," he said indignantly.