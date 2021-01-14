Bulgaria’s Health Minister: Vaccination Certificate for Mobile Application Being Discussed

Digital Certificate is being prepared for mobile application and anyone who was vaccinated will be able to have it on their phone to be used when necessary. This was announced by Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov during the briefing of the National Operational Headquarters.

However, answering a question about Greece's idea of having a European certificate, Angelov said that he was a supporter of free movement. "It is too early to talk about this type of document, which is related to some kind of rights of European citizens. When a vaccination is voluntary, there should be free movement of citizens and their rights should not be restricted," the Health Minister said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a letter this week to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calling for the adoption of a vaccination certificate to facilitate travel between the EU Member States.

An agreement must be reached as a matter of urgency on how the vaccination certificate should be designed so that it can be accepted by all Member States, Mitsotakis points out, and hopes that this issue will be raised at the EU summit on 21 January. The Greek Prime Minister points out that, while it may sound simple, the experience of drawing up a common passenger locator form (PLF) has shown that there is an urgent need for mobilisation at EU level to address the issue.

The Greek prime minister notes that restoring freedom of movement is a top priority and this must be done as soon as possible. He points out that Greece will not make vaccines mandatory or vaccination a precondition for travel, but notes that people who have been vaccinated should be free to travel.

He said the certificate would also prompt people to get vaccinated.